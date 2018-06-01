Residents attack police station, block road in Oghi to protest killing

MANSEHRA: The angry people on Thursday threw stones at the police station in Oghi and blocked the road for hours to condemn the killing of a local resident.

Mohammad Adil, who according to his family, was harvesting wheat crop in his native Abbas Banda village, was trapped and killed by his enemy early in the morning. The family and villagers gathered at Oghi-Mansehra road and blocked it to traffic by burning tyres from 8am to 2pm, while demanding the arrest of the killers.

They also raised slogans against police, demanding the suspension of SHO Oghi and a doctor, who according to them autopsied body of the slain without presence of any member of his family.

The blockade of road caused inconvenience to passengers who were stranded in long queues of the vehicles on both sides of road since morning till the afternoon. The traders also shut their shops and business centres in support of the bereaved family.

The deputy superintendent of police Oghi, Mohammad Bashir, and Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Shabir attempted several times to engage protesters in talks but they strictly refused and stormed the police station and pelted it with stones, injuring a police constable.

The police in light of the deteriorating law and order situation fired shots into the air and tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. During the riot, a young boy named Mohammad Qasim suffered injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The protesters dispersed later when the local MPA Mohammad Ibrar Tanoli and police officials rushed to the scene and engaged protesters in talks and assured them that police would arrest the accused within 24 hours. Mohammad Niaz, lodging first information report with the police, stated that his son had been trapped by the suspects.