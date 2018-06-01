Prolonged power cuts in Mohmand protested

GHALLANAI: The residents of various areas took out protest rally against the Tribal Areas Electricity Supply Company (Tesco) officials for carrying out hours long power outages in Mohmand Agency.

The protesting residents of Kamali Halimzai, Autokhel, Ghazi Baig, Shah Baig, Nehqi and other areas said that the authorities for their failure to end excessive power loadshedding. Speaking on the occasion, they said that carrying out protracted and unannounced loadshedding in the holy month of Ramadan had added to the miseries of the people. The protesters said that people were forced to bring water from remote areas. There was no water in Masajid. People were suffering from mosquito born diseases due to non-availability of power supply, they lamented.