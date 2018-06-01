Fri June 01, 2018
Bid to kidnap minor girl foiled

TOBA TEK SINGH: Citizens foiled a bid to kidnap a minor girl here on Thursday. Azeemullah, father of two-year-old Zainab, told reporters that she was playing in a street when two men took her to a nearby shrine. He said his minor son followed them and came back to home and told him about the whole situation. The locals rushed to the shrine and recovered the girl. Police are investigating the issue.

