Change in Italian national’s murder report

GUJRANWALA: An employee of forensic lab and ASI were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) for receiving bribe to change the medical report of Italian national Sana Cheema’s murder.

Naveed of Mangowal, Gujrat, in his written application alleged that the forensic lab employee Mohsin Shahzad and ASI Maqsood Ahmed of Kunjah police station had received Rs0.6 million from him to change the murder report of Sana Cheema. Despite receiving heavy amount, the accused had failed to change the forensic report and also refused to return his money.