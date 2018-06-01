Rs4.8m cheques given to martyred cops’ widows

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: City Police Officer (CPO) Athar Ismail Thursday distributed cheques worth Rs4.8 million to widows of two martyred policemen. Shagufta Iqbal, widow of martyred constable M Iqbal, was handed over a compensatory cheque of Rs4 million. Irshad Shafi, widow of sub-inspector Abid Ali, was awarded a compensation cheque of Rs0.8 million. A cheque of Rs0.5 million was handed over to Azhar Waheed, constable at Gulberg police station, who was seriously injured when armed absconders opened fire at him in Gulberg area.
