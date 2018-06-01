KP NAB receives 30 complaints at public forum

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB KP) on Thursday received 30 complaints about corruption and misappropriation against government departments in an open forum here on Thursday. An official communiqué said the complaints were received by Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Farmanullah Khan Khuli Kutchehry here.

The NAB KP DG has started Khuli Kutchehry with the people for receiving complaints against corruption and misappropriation in the province. It said that Thursday's meeting was the continuation of the public meeting with the NAB KP DG at the NAB KP regional office.

The NAB received majority complaints against several government departments including education, health, Anti-Corruption Establishment and Modaraba business in the province. On the occasion, all the members of complaints scrutiny committee were also present. It said that the NAB KP DG heard all the complaints and assured that the complaints would be scruitinised and verified in a transparent way. Speaking on the occasion, NAB KP DG said that the bureau was committed towards the vision and mission "accountability for all" of NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal.