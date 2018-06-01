ECP issues code of conduct for foreign observers





ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday has issued a 14-point code of conduct for foreign observers in the upcoming general polls.

No person will be permitted to observe election process unless he presents accreditation card issued by ECP or its authorised officer. Observers shall respect the sovereignty of Pakistan as well as fundamental rights and freedom of its people.

Observers shall maintain good behaviour respect others including exhibiting a sensitivity for culture and customs of the country and shall observe the highest level of professional conduct throughout their job.

Observers shall adhere to the laws of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and respect the authority of ECP.The observer shall follow instructions issued by the ECP and state authorities including security officials and shall maintain and respectful attitude towards them.

The official shall display their official identification badges issued by ECP all the time and shall present it to the election officials and other security officials when requested. Observers shall ensure that all their observations are impartial objective and depict the highest standard of accuracy.

The individual observer shall not make personal comments about his observation or conclusion on the election process to the media. Observation organization or groups shall ensure that only their nominated persons give comment about the election process.

Political impartiality shall be maintained by observers at all costs while observing the election process. They shall not exhibit any bias or preference with regard to local authorities political parties and candidates as well as any issue related to the process of election.

Observers shall not conduct or participate in any activity that may generate an impression of favouring or opposing any political party or a candidate. Observers will have right to ask any question and to clear any query but they will not obstruct directly or indirectly elections process.

On the other hand a meeting of the parliamentary leaders is in progress at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to discuss the draft code of conduct for the next general elections. Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza is chairing the consultative meeting.

Ahsan Iqbal Zahid Hamid and Saad Rafique are representing the ruling PML-N Farhatullah Babar PPP Shafqat Mahmood PTI Kamil Ali Agha PML-Q Mian Iftikhar Hussain Zahid Khan and Bushra Gohar ANP Liaquat Baloch and Mian Aslam Jamati Islami and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui MQM.