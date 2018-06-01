Any effort to delay elections won’t be tolerated: Shahbaz





GUJRANWALA/LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday said any effort to delay general elections would not be tolerated, adding that fair, impartial and on time polls was a demand of the entire nation.

He added that democracy would be promoted, only if elections were free and fair and warned of cataclysm if it wasn’t ensured. The chief minister said rejection of delimitations by Islamabad High Court (IHC) was a dangerous thing and the Balochistan Assembly passing a resolution to press for delay in elections was not a good omen. “Nation wants timely elections,” he added.

Shahbaz said the PML-N government had done sufficient work to won the next general elections, as the rival parties did nothing to showcase before the masses. “We overcame the energy crisis as there is no loadshedding even in such a scorching heat. We eradicated terrorism from the country. We have constructed mega projects throughout the province,” he added.

The chief minister said everything would be crystal clear on July 25. “Can the one who takes U-turns could be eligible for the post of Prime Minister of Pakistan?” he asked about Imran who, he said, who did not stop lying even in the holy month of Ramazan.

He expressed these views during his visits to inspect the reconstruction and renovation work at THQ Hospital in Kamoke, which had been completed with a cost of Rs 87 million, and the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute & Research Center (PKLI) and during a meeting with a Lahore Press Club delegation in Lahore.

“On the other hand, our rivals have nothing to show. The people of the country are well aware of the positive and negative political figures. The people will gave us mandate once again to serve the country for the next five years,” he noted.

The chief minister the health sector reforms had brought a pleasant change in the government-run hospitals throughout the Punjab.

“The people are now enjoying modern health facilities even in THQ hospitals. The task of upgrading 100 THQ hospitals would be completed after the next general elections,” he promised.

Talking about the energy projects, he said loadshedding was negligible even in the scorching heat. There was dearth of water in different dams resulting in shortage of 2,500 to 3,000 megawatt of in hydel power generation, but still there were no outages, the chief minister noted.

He said the Punjab government invested billions of rupees in energy projects and electricity produced in the province was being supplied to the entire country. “We have fulfilled the promise of avoiding load-shedding in harsh weather by supplying continuous electricity. Today is the last day of our government and if loadshedding resurfaced tomorrow then we won’t be responsible for it and the caretaker government should be asked about it,” Shahbaz remarked.

He said two consecutive democratic governments have had completed their tenures which was a success of democratic system. Replying to a question, he said nation had become quite mature and the people should evaluate who served them and who wasted their time.

To another question about the caretaker chief minister, he said Imran Khan was continuously lying and taking U-turns for the last five years. The opposition leader gave the name of caretaker chief minister after consulting his party chief, but then Imran took U-turn and it was, in fact, an excuse to delay the process.

Shahbaz said dialogue between all the stakeholders was a need of the hour for bright future of the country. To another question, he said Imran Niazi had levelled baseless allegations but failed to give any proof in the court, adding that the PTI chief scraped the accountability commission in his province. “I would be held accountable if allegations of Imran Khan are proved; otherwise, he should dwell in some room for worship and pray to God,” he remarked.