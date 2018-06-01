End of PML-N tenure: Imran announces day of gratitude

ISLAMABAD: Hours before the PML-N government bowed out, Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Thursday, in a message to the nation, urged that the citizens should offer prayers of gratitude at the end of the incumbent government's tenure.

In a video message, Imran said the country never had had so incompetent and corrupt government in its history, as was PML-N’s. PTI chairman alleged, "Not even enemies were capable of doing what this government did to the country. PML-N government increased the national debt from Rs13,000 billion to Rs28,000 billion. Till 2008, Pakistan maximum debt was Rs6,000 billion and during that time all the huge projects like Tarbela Dam, Mangla Dam, Warsak Dam along with motorways were set up".

Imran contended that during Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz's tenure, however, the national debt had shot up massively, mainly owing to the government's corruption and incompetence. “The long, dark night is ending for Pakistan’s politics today," he said. "Thank God that you have gotten rid of them and Inshallah the nation will get rid of the Sharif mafia forever," PTI chairman said.

He asked the nation to distribute sweets and thank God, in the message, stating that a new era of the country will begin. The incumbent federal government’s five-year constitutional term ends at midnight.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, PTI Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry said that the party chairman had taken strict notice of the reports that convict had joined the party the other day. Imran tasked his close aide Naeemul Haq to submit a report to him within three days, as there would be no compromise on moral values at all. Farooq Bandiyal, according to media reports, was punished by a military court in last 1970s for rape and robbery at the residence of popular actress of the past Shabnam. In another development, a local politician, who previously was PML-N ticket-holder from Islamabad, Ashraf Gujjar joined PTI after meeting Imran here.