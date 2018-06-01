Dr Safdar protests alloting sword symbol to PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party-Workers’ President Dr Safdar Abbassi protested Chief Election Commissioner Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza’s awarding the symbol of ‘Sword’ to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari led PPP and said that it had applied for the Sword symbol just to block it. They have no intention of contesting on this symbol as they have already got Arrow as their symbol.

In a letter, written to the chief election commissioner, Dr Safdar Abbassi, who formed the workers faction of the PPP after differences developed with Former President Asif Ali Zardari following the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto, stated that in several cases the Election Commission of Pakistan kept the time and date of application of first come first serve basis, but it was ignored this aspect in the instant case.

“I would like to bring it on record that in 2013 election, the then Election Commission did the same and enlisted the PPP in the name of three persons despite that application being time barred and the PPP was enlisted in the name of disqualified persons and the case is under appeal in the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” he said.

He said the PPP office bearers did not contest in the name of the PPP and went on to contest on the PPPP. “I strongly protest on this biased attitude of the ECP which by its action is promoting politics of heredity and family fiefdom within the political parties. Giving of both Arrow and Sword to one party is against the norms of democracy and against the fundamental rights,” he said.

Dr Safdar Abbassi stated in a letter that the ECP decision in case of the PPP is one sided and raised serious questions of credibility. “I would like to reiterate that the ECP, in its decision of 2013, allowed the PPP to be dumped and nobody contested on this platform and similarly the decision of May 29, 2018, has allowed the Sword as symbol to be dumped .While the ECP was announcing its decision of allotting the Sword to the PPP,” he said.

He stated that Bilawal Zardari was announcing that the PPP would contest elections on the PPPP symbol of Arrow. “Thus confirming my apprehensions that the ECP process is being used to dump Sword as its symbol,” he stated.