NA, Punjab, Balochistan assemblies dissolved

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA), Punjab and the Balochistan assemblies dissolved on the night between Thursday and Friday after completing their five-year terms. A notification about the dissolution of the National Assembly was issued by its Joint Secretary that the NA stood dissolved on May 31, 2018.



Earlier, the assemblies of Sindh and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had completed their respective terms on Monday and stood dissolved. Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk has been nominated as the caretaker Prime Minister with consensus between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah. He will take the oath of his office on Friday (today).

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued the election schedule, according to which the general election 2018 will be held on July 25. Talking to media persons outside the ECP, Secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad said the country was moving towards the elections as per the law and the Constitution. He said returning officers would issue a public notice on June 1. "The Election Commission of Pakistan hereby calls upon the electors of the National Assembly constituencies and the constituencies of the provincial assemblies of the Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to elect their representatives from each of these constituencies to the general seats," the notification reads.

As per the schedule, public notice by returning officers will be issued on June 01 while filing of nomination papers with returning officers by the candidates could be done from June 02 to June 06. Whereas the publication of names of the nominated candidates will be made on June 07 and the last date for the scrutiny of the nomination papers by the returning officers is June 14. The political parties would be bound to share priority list of their candidates for the seats reserved for women and non-Muslims on the last date of the filing of nomination papers.

The ECP said the last date for filing of appeals against the decision of the returning officers on rejection or acceptance of the nomination papers is June 19, whereas the last date for deciding appeals by the appellate tribunal has been fixed for June 26. The revised lists of candidates will be published next day (June 27), whereas the last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication ofthe revised list of candidates is June 28. The election symbols to candidates will be allotted on June 29, followed by polling on July 25.

The ECP secretary said the decision on the deployment of military personnel would be made after consultations with the caretaker government. He emphasised that the local and foreign observers would be welcome to monitor the electoral process. Babar said special security papers are being imported from Britain and France, which would reach Pakistan during the first week of June and printing of the ballot papers would be conducted under the supervision of the army. Over 210 million ballot papers would be printed for the general election.

A senior ECP official told The News that the code of conduct for elections for political parties and candidates would be released within two-three days, as consultation with political parties were completed on Thursday. “The majority of political parties have requested the Election Commission to drop the proposal of receiving the fee from candidates, as several of them have already submitted the fee. The Election Commission promised to consider the request,” he said. The political parties, he pointed out, contended that there is no legal protection to such proposal as well.

About the gap of almost four weeks between the issuance of symbols to candidates and the polling day, he said that this had been done keeping in view the Eid holidays and the Election Commission would also have ample time to get printed ballot papers and then ensure their timely transportation to respective destinations.