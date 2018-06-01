Serena keeps ‘Black Panther’ catsuit despite questions

PARIS: Serena Williams will continue to wear her striking, all-black catsuit in her French Open second round clash on Thursday despite questions raised over whether or not it breaks the rules over appropriate on-court playing gear.

However, it wasn’t her straight sets win over Kristyna Pliskova which got people talking — it was her catsuit which she said made her feel like a “super hero” and a “warrior princess” with a nod to it being inspired by the “Black Panther” movie blockbuster.

“She will wear this outfit for her second match,” said a spokeswoman for the suit manufacturer on Thursday.Czech world number 70 Pliskova questioned the legality of the Williams outfit when she talked with Czech media after the first round match.

“I was wondering if it was in the rules,” the Czech said.“I don’t even know what material it is, it looks like neoprene. They should follow the rules.”

However, there is no indication that the suit breaks any tournament regulations.Australian doubles player Arina Rodionova also questioned its legality.“Nothing against Serena’s outfit, looks pretty cool actually,” she tweeted.“But just wondering how is that allowed by the rules if we are only allowed to wear legging until the middle of the calf the longest. Were there any rules changes?”

Williams said the suit was crucial for her health and well-being, claiming it prevented the return of blood clots which left her life in danger after she gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian in September.