Sarfraz believes Pakistan can be even better

LONDON: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed believes his side can hit even greater heights against England in the second Test at Headingley despite a nine-wicket win in the series opener at Lord’s.

Victory, completed inside four days at the ‘home of cricket’, put Pakistan 1-0 up with one to play and on the verge of a first series win in England since fast bowling greats Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis starred in a 1996 success.

Pakistan were widely acknowledged to have outplayed England in all departments at Lord’s in the first Test of the current campaign but wicket-keeper Sarfraz has urged them not to rest their laurels.

“We need to keep improving all the time,” Sarfraz said Wednesday. “As well as we played at Lord’s, we can still play better than that.“We made four 50s at Lord’s — and if one of them had gone on to the big hundred that would’ve been even better. (Same with the bowlers) if they take three or four wickets, make it five or six.”

Sarfraz is well aware of what it would mean to emulate Pakistan’s series win in England 22 years ago.“If we do win this, it will be a series we’ll never forget,” he added.

“The last time we won a series in England was in 1996, when Wasim and Waqar were around, and we drew at Leeds then,” he added.Sarfraz, however, urged his players to consign their Lord’s success to the history books.

“We have to forget Lord’s and move on to this now,” he said. “If we want to move ahead as a team we have to forget our wins.“We did well, we enjoyed it for two days, but now we’re here,” Sarfraz added. “If we are to move up in the rankings we need to forget our wins and keep moving on.”

Pakistan are set to include Usman Salahuddin, rather than fellow uncapped batsman Fakhar Zaman, as a replacement for the injured Babar Azam.It was a surprising decision in some eyes, given Fakhar hit a brilliant match-winning hundred against arch-rivals India in last year’s Champions Trophy final at The Oval.

But Sarfraz said: “It wasn’t close... we’ve seen Usman as a better option.“Usman has been with us for the last three tours. He’s worked very hard and he’s been doing well. He played well in the two-day game against Leicestershire. That’s why we recommended him, and that’s why he’s playing tomorrow.”

England captain Joe Root has admitted his side have a “point to prove” as they look to square the series.Root’s men could be without Ben Stokes after the all-rounder suffered a tight hamstring during fielding practice at Headingley on Wednesday.

Stokes will now undergo a scan to assess the full extent of the injury and is set to face a fitness test before England decide whether he can play today.Uncapped teenaged Surrey seamer Sam Curran has been called up as cover for fellow paceman Stokes.

“Of course if Ben’s fit we want him in the side, he’s one of our best players, he brings a lot to the table and offers so much to this team,” Root told Sky Sports on Thursday.“We’ve had some good preparation, the guys have really worked hard and now it’s just doing it, going out and proving a point, putting a really strong performance in as a group and showing some pride in the badge.”

Lancashire’s Keaton Jennings has been recalled to the top of the order in place of the dropped Mark Stoneman to partner Alastair Cook. “He will be desperate to take his opportunity,” said Root of Jennings.

“Every player in this side wants to make an impact this week. Every time we play a Test match there are all sorts of different pressures that come with it and for Keaton it’s a great opportunity. “I hope he looks at it that way and goes out and expresses himself in his own way.”

Root has found himself under pressure for a failure to convert fifties into Test hundreds, but he insisted he felt good about his game.“When you are winning and performing well you have to keep churning out those performances and when you’re on the other side of it you’ve got to make sure you turn it round,” Root said.

“As always I’ve gone into practice, felt if there were any areas I wanted to work on and got them done so I can go in full of confidence tomorrow and know I’ve given myself the best chance. “It’s nice to have that feeling going into any game.”