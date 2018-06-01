Ukraine under fire after faking journalist’s death

KIEV: Ukraine was under fire on Thursday after it admitted staging the murder of anti-Kremlin journalist Arkady Babchenko, despite relief in Russia and Ukraine that he was alive.

Babchenko made a shock reappearance at a press conference in Kiev on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the Ukrainian authorities reported he had been shot dead at his home in a contract-style killing blamed on Russia.

Ukraine’s security services said his death was faked to foil an assassination plot by Moscow, but Russian officials reacted with anger to what they branded an "anti-Russian provocation". The Kremlin said the story was "at the very least bizarre" and dismissed accusations that it had attempted to assassinate Babchenko.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said ahead of a visit to Kiev on Thursday that it is "indispensable to shed light on what happened" and called on Ukraine to clarify the situation in order to "encourage trust". Babchenko’s staged killing fooled the world’s media and angered press freedom groups which raised fears about the impact it could have on the work of journalists around the globe.

Some said the staged death could only lead to more accusations of "fake news" against the media, at a time when the distinction between credible and non-credible sources is becoming ever more crucial. "By spreading false evidence about his murder, Ukrainian authorities have seriously eroded the credibility of information," the president of the International Federation of Journalists Philippe Leruth said in a statement.

"The International Federation of Journalists fights against impunity, which benefits journalists’ murderers, but it also demands transparency of information," he added. Reporters Without Borders had described the faked assassination as a "pathetic stunt". An editorial in Russian daily Vedomosti argued that the Babchenko operation "blurred the border between truth and fiction" and would lead to more distrust towards the media.

A number of Kremlin critics have been killed in Ukraine in recent years, with one gunned down on a Kiev street in broad daylight and another whose car exploded. Several Western commentators and reporters said it would also be difficult to trust official statements from the Ukrainian state again. Babchenko, who told the press he had been preparing to stage his death with secret services for several weeks, dismissed the criticism.