Fri June 01, 2018
World

AFP
June 1, 2018

Nine jailed in HK for riots

HONG KONG: Nine protesters were jailed in Hong Kong on Thursday after being found guilty of rioting during the "Fishball Revolution" clashes with police two years ago, the latest in a series of legal actions against demonstrators.

Aged from their late teens to over 70 years old, they were handed sentences ranging from 28 months to over four years for their involvement in the city’s worst violence for decades.

The 2016 demonstrations were triggered by official attempts to remove illegal hawkers from the bustling Mong Kok commercial district during Lunar New Year celebrations. The "Fishball Revolution" moniker refers to a favourite Hong Kong street snack sold by the hawkers. At least seven people have already been jailed over the clashes, which reflected underlying tensions over the erosion of the city’s traditions.

They were led by activists seeking more autonomy from Beijing, as fears grow that Hong Kong’s freedoms and identity are under threat from Chinese authorities and the city’s pro-China local government.

