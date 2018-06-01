Unnecessary confusion

By now, most of the essential preparation work for holding the elections should have been done. The names of caretaker chief ministers at the provincial level should have been finalised and the date of the elections set in stone. Instead, there seems to be mass confusion, nowhere more so than in Punjab where the PTI reversed its decision and withdrew its earlier approval of Nasir Khosa as the caretaker chief minister. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa too, where the PTI was in government till yesterday, it initially named Manzoor Afridi as the caretaker chief minister – only to later reject him. As a purely legal matter, it was not even clear if the PTI had the right to its reversal of decision on Khosa. As a matter of politics, the party’s confused decision-making could lead many to see a sense of disunity and chaos within its ranks. This also does not augur well for its ability to mobilise voters. The resulting chaos and slew of statements over Khosa’s appointment has led to Khosa recusing himself from the caretaker position altogether, reportedly saying that the PTI’s support and then retraction of his name had turned him into “a controversial figure in the media”. All this uncertainty over the caretaker setups is taking place when the provincial governments have already completed their terms, leaving a void at the top. The duties of a caretaker setup may be minimal but its presence is still required to ensure some continuity.

The doubts over the next elections were also bolstered by the passage of a misguided resolution in the Balochistan Assembly, which called for a one-month delay in the holding of the elections. The reasoning given for this was that many potential voters will be in Saudi Arabia for Hajj in July and that the monsoon season could make voting difficult. These are not good enough reasons for a delay. Predicting the weather is at best an inexact science and the scheduled date of July 25 for the elections has already been announced. Changing the date would send speculation about pre-poll rigging into overdrive. The Election Commission of Pakistan has rightly come out and said that there will be no delay. It is understandable that every political party will try to secure whatever advantage it can get before the elections. What should not be tolerated, however, is if this leads to a weakening of our system or faith in our democracy. The elections have to go ahead as planned and all preparations for the caretaker setups to take charge finalised.