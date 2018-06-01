Climate crisis

Environmental degradation has plagued our country. Deforestation, loss of vegetation and biodiversity, and increased soil erosion reflect the sheer magnitude of our environmental challenges. In addition, the water and energy crises have posed serious ramifications for the overall economy and our health sector.

In light of the prevailing political conditions and the rising election fever, it is difficult to remain optimistic that the country will rise to the challenge and take much-needed measures to reverse the degradation process and deal with water poverty and the energy crisis. However, the environmental degradation, coupled with acute water and energy crises, must act as an eye-opener for people in power and authority before it is too late.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad