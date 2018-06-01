Fri June 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Climate crisis

Environmental degradation has plagued our country. Deforestation, loss of vegetation and biodiversity, and increased soil erosion reflect the sheer magnitude of our environmental challenges. In addition, the water and energy crises have posed serious ramifications for the overall economy and our health sector.

In light of the prevailing political conditions and the rising election fever, it is difficult to remain optimistic that the country will rise to the challenge and take much-needed measures to reverse the degradation process and deal with water poverty and the energy crisis. However, the environmental degradation, coupled with acute water and energy crises, must act as an eye-opener for people in power and authority before it is too late.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar