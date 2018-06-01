Taking stock

The Planning Commission (PC) is the country’s prime think tank that is responsible for devising sound economic policies, strategies and reforms for socioeconomic development in the country. To achieve the abovementioned, the institution’s structure was revamped in 2013. Extraordinary talent in the form of members of the PC was recruited at exorbitant remuneration – MP-1 Scale at Rs1 million per month – all at the expense of taxpayers’ money. However, the institution’s performance has been unsatisfactory. No significant contribution has been witnessed from members of the commission during the last five years of the outgoing government. The situation of the social sector is deplorable.

The concerned members have been unable to bring any national-level policy to this domain of high importance. The need of the hour is to evaluate the performance of members and gauge how they have contributed towards achieving both functions of the commission and the goals relating to the country’s socioeconomic development. Members who have underperformed should be held accountable.

A Kamal

Islamabad