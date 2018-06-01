Make no mistake

The Lahore board is currently conducting HSC examinations. A couple days back, I took the mathematics exams. In one of the five questions given in Section II, there was a typographical error. That error left students confused as they didn’t know how to solve the question. Invigilators who were present at the centre also couldn’t help students. Every examination centre has different examination halls.

When I discussed this with my friends who were sitting in a different examination hall, they told me that invigilators who were in their examination hall acknowledged that there was a mistake and a student who will attempt the question number will be given marks. This is unfair to the students who were sitting in different halls where the announcement wasn’t made. Many students attempted another question out of confusion. The board should look into this matter.

Mateen Ahmed

Lahore