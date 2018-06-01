Take care

Last night (May 31) marked a significant chapter in the country’s history as the second democratically-elected government to complete its five-year term bid farewell. With the two most powerful parties being given a chance to complete their respective terms consecutively in the last ten years, we just got rid of the age-old excuse of underperformance due to incomplete periods of governance. In the last decade, we’ve seen it all. This morning (June 1) Pakistan welcomed the former chief justice, Nasirul Mulk, as caretaker prime minister. It goes without saying that the foremost expectation from the caretaker PM is the assurance of free and fair elections. Although most pages of history suggest otherwise, we hope this time around the caretaker PM would reinforce traditions of neutral and impartial behavior by letting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) perform its constitutional responsibilities with least friction.

However, the success of democracy is largely dependent on the voters. Roosevelt famously said that a democracy cannot succeed unless those who express their choice are prepared to choose wisely. As the nation looks forward to July 25 – the expected Election Day – to bring with it a new era of hope and progress, let’s work towards making informed decisions as a nation this time.

Sameen Hamid

Dubai, UAE