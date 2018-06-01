There will be no water

While the political quagmire in Pakistan has worsened over time, India, is making dams on the strength of our water supply. As a result, Pakistan has been adversely affected to the extent that the IMF has placed it in the list of countries that are facing water shortage.

India’s Kishanganga Hydroelectric Plant poses serious consequences for Pakistanis and could push them towards a major water crisis in the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, our policymakers and officials within the relevant government departments haven’t paid attention to India’s indirect aggression on Pakistan. In addition, no progress has been made in terms of conserving water in the country. It is time the relevant authorities came out of their deep slumber and dealt with the water scarcity.

Barrister Babar S Imran

Peshawar