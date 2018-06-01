Sharjeel corruption reference hearing put off until June 12

The Accountability Court-I on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the Rs5.76 billion corruption reference against former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and 14 others until June 12.

Earlier, Advocate Amir Raza Naqvi, an attorney for Memon, completed the cross-examination of a key witness, namely Information Director Zeenat Jahan, who is also a complaint in the case.

Later, talking to the media outside the courtroom, Memon, who is also a Pakistan Peoples Party leader, said the issue of nominating a caretaker chief minister will be resolved soon. Responding to a question, he said he was only given a performance award by the Sindh Assembly, but some people on social media are confusing the matter.

He said similar performance awards were given to several other MPAs and there is nothing strange about it, but he is being unfairly criticised by social media users. He also said that he holds no Iqama and that those who do are responsible for defending their own positions.