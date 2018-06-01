Fri June 01, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2018

358 profiteers arrested

A crackdown against profiteers selling fruits and other goods at higher prices continued on Thursday when 358 shopkeepers were arrested, and the administration imposed fines of Rs345,000 on the profiteers. Strict orders have been issued to shopkeepers and vendors to sell goods as per the price lists provided by the Karachi commissioner. The operation will be carried out throughout Ramazan.

