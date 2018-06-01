In-house satellite pharmacy service launched

Al-Khidmat Hospital in the Nazimabad area became the first healthcare facility in Pakistan, in the NGO sector, to start an in-house satellite pharmacy service where trained and qualified pharmacists would remain present round the clock to minimise medication errors that often result in serious consequences for patients at major hospitals in the world.

Apart from a few private hospitals such as Aga Khan Hospital and Liaquat National Hospital, no public hospital has this facility. Al-Khidmat officials said the services to be provided would include unit-dose dispensing, clinical interventions, monitoring of creatinine clearance and management of drug-to-drug interaction in order to prevent patients from kidney and liver failures as well as avoiding other lethal medication errors.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, the president of Al-Khidmat Foundation, inaugurated the satellite pharmacy service and vowed to make the healthcare facility one of the leading hospitals. He said he was delighted to learn that Al-Khidmat was the only healthcare facility in the country in the NGO sector which was going to provide the service.

He announced that Al-Khidmat’s health facilities would be extended to other areas of the city as well where patients were unable to afford treatment at private hospitals while public health facilities were marred with corruption and inefficiency.

The head of Al-Khidmat Hospital’s Pharmacy Services, Dr Zaad Hashmi, said they were the only philanthropic organisation which was providing modern pharmacy services in the country free of charge and hoped that many patients would benefit from the service.

On the occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between Al-Khidmat Hospital and Pharm-assist, a medicine helpline that assists clinicians and doctors in case of emergencies.