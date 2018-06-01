Fuuast Senate sends three names to president for appointment as VC

The Senate of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (Fuuast) has finally suggested three names to the president of Pakistan for the position of vice chancellor (VC).

The Senate made this decision in its 37th meeting held at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal campus Karachi on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Fuuast Senate Deputy Chair Javid Ashraf Hussain. The members agreed that Prof Dr Syed Altaf Hussain, Prof Dr Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and Prof Dr Moineenuddin were the most competent academicians and one of them could be appointed Fuuast vice chancellor for the next four years.

Fuuast Senate and faculty member Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Tahiri said the meeting agreed that Prof Hussain was a capable academician for the position because he had served Allama Iqbal Open University as VC. Thus, he added, the body had recommended his name as number one candidate to the authority, but Prof Hussain’s age was above 69 years, and the rules of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan say that the VC candidate must be below the age of 65 years.

The second name is that of Prof Iqbal and Prof Moineenuddin’s name is third on the list. The latter is a dual national and he is also above 69. “We, the members of the Senate, have written weaknesses and plus points of the candidates. Now it becomes the responsibility of appointing authority to select one of the three suggested candidates as the competent VC,” said Dr Tahiri.

The position of VC at Fuuast has been vacant since 2015. In the last three years, however, the chancellor of the varsity, the president of Pakistan has appointed three acting VCs. On February 1, 2013, Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal was appointed permanent VC Fuuast. But his service was terminated over certain charges on May 18, 2015. After that, Sulaiman D Muhammad was made acting VC on August 12, 2015.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) allowed Dr Iqbal to rejoin the varsity as VC on August 15, 2017, but it also directed the Fuuast Senate to convene a meeting and hear him. On October 6, 2017, Dr Iqbal refused to appear before the Senate. On his absence, the Senate proposed to the chancellor to appoint Prof Dr Syed Altaf Hussain as new acting VC.

On December 6, 2017, the President House notified the appointment of Dr Hussain and directed him to activate a search committee tasked with find a VC. On April 22, 2018, the committee finalised five names after interviewing 87 candidates for the position. Out of them, the Senate selected three names and the next month one of them be appointed VC.