Fri June 01, 2018
Karachi

Our Correspondent
June 1, 2018

Man accused oftorturing minor daughter sent to jail

A judicial magistrate of District South sentenced a man, Saleem Khan, to prison on a 14-day judicial remand on Thursday on charges of torturing his three-year-old daughter. Earlier, the investigation officer told the court that Khan had severely tortured and insulted his minor daughter. He presented visual evidence of the torture to the court. The case was registered at Kalakot Police Station.

