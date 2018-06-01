NAB arrests two in land scam as main accused escapes from court

The National Accountability Bureau in Karachi arrested two men facing charges in a land scam but the key suspect escaped on Thursday after the rejection of interim bail pleas by the Sindh High Court.

Bail was denied to Shaheed Benazirabad Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Phull and two private citizens identified as Abu Bakar Dawood and Abdul Aziz Dawood. The private citizens were arrested, but Phull fled the court.

The accused were wanted in a trial at an accountability court on the charges of illegal conversion of a 70-acre industrial land for residential/commercial purposes situated in Deh Phihai, Korangi. Phull illegally approved the conversion on purpose in 2011 in his capacity as secretary for the Sindh Land Utilisation Department at the time. The arrested accused will be produced before the court today (Friday) for judicial remand.

Open hearing

In compliance with an initiative of the NAB chairman, NAB Karachi Director-General Mohammad Altaf Bawany, along with his team, conducted an open hearing by listening to complaints from members of the public at the NAB office on Thursday.

Complainants submitted applications regarding cases of corruption in various government departments. A number of complainants lodged complaints against managements of cooperative societies based on the usurpation of their properties, particularly Pakistan Post Office Cooperative Society, Sodagran Cooperative Society and Nadeem Housing Society.

The NAB Karachi has already filed references in cases pertaining to several such societies. The accountability body has also received a briefing from the secretary of a Sindh government department on May 7 regarding the steps taken by the government for improving the regulation of societies.

It was agreed that the department would conduct a detailed study and recommend changes in the rules and procedures related to the housing societies as well as for improving regulations. A day earlier, NAB had arrested three persons, including a retired army official.

A spokesman said that raids were conducted in Karachi and Rawalpindi, resulting in the arrest of three accused wanted in a land scam. Brigadier (retd) Iftikhar Haider, former managing director of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), was arrested from Rawalpandi, while Syed Omar Ahmed and Shahid Rasool were arrested in Karachi.