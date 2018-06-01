Judicial body orders appointment of local government secretary





The Supreme Court-appointed judicial commission investigating the non-provision of potable water, proper sanitation facilities and healthy environment to Sindh’s people on Thursday directed the competent authority to approve the summary relating to the appointment of the local government secretary.

The commission headed by Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim asked the provincial chief secretary about the appointment of the local government secretary since the former secretary was relieved on May 24.

Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon told the judicial body that even though a summary was moved for assigning Manzoor Sheikh the additional charge of the local government secretary, the competent authority is yet to approve that summary, which is why the additional charge could not be assigned yet.

Justice Muslim told Memon that the judicial body cannot wait indefinitely in the matter of appointing the local government secretary. Muslim said that since the chief secretary has already floated the summary proposing Sheikh to hold the additional charge, the competent authority should immediately approve the proposal.

He warned that if the competent authority failed to approve the summary at once, a notification will be issued by the chief secretary so that the function of the commission, which is directly related with the local government secretary, does not get affected.

Shikarpur municipality

The commission also took notice of the modification of its orders by the provincial government with regard to the handing over of the financial issues of the Shikarpur municipality to the Shikarpur deputy commissioner.

On March 22 the judicial body had ordered that all the financial issues relating to the Shikarpur municipality shall be dealt by the Shikarpur deputy commissioner as an interim arrangement until further orders are issued.

The commission had appointed the Shikarpur district & sessions judge as an inquiry officer to look into the allegations levelled against the chairman and the chief municipal officer of the Shikarpur municipality, and submit a report as well as fix responsibility of corruption within two months.

Justice Muslim asked the local government additional secretary about the notification of the local government in which the functions of the municipal committee chairman were suspended and assigned to the Shikarpur vice-chairman.

Local Government Additional Secretary Khadim Hussain Channa told the judicial body that in order to defeat the directives of the commission an attempt was made by the then local government minister to mislead the chief minister and the order allowing the vice-chairman to take over the charge from the Shikarpur deputy commissioner was made.

Muslim said the Sindh government has modified the order of the commission through the summary despite the fact that the judicial body’s order can only be modified or suspended by the Supreme Court.

He said that through a notification issued by the local government additional secretary on the basis of a misleading note of the local government minister, the order of the commission in which the deputy commissioner was given financial authority to run the Shikarpur municipality was modified.

The judicial body directed the local government additional secretary to withdraw the notification with regard to the assigning financial authority to the vice-chairman and also ordered the Shikarpur deputy commissioner to continue his authority in terms of the commission’s earlier order.

Justice Muslim directed the chief secretary and the Larkana commissioner to ensure compliance of the orders, saying that the Shikarpur district account officer and managers of the banks, where the accounts of the Shikarpur municipality are maintained, shall not cash any cheque or pass any bill signed by the vice-chairman of the Shikarpur municipal committee in terms of the quashed notification.

The Shikarpur district & sessions judge, who is looking into the allegations levelled against the chairman and the chief municipal officer of the Shikarpur municipality, also sought time to complete the inquiry.

On Monday, the judicial commission had directed the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) to ensure that untreated sewage is not drained into the sea by the restaurants located at Sea View.

Justice Muslim had taken exception to the discharge of sewage from restaurants into the sea without treatment, and directed the Authority to lift the untreated sewage from the restaurants’ septic tanks through bowsers, bearing the full cost of it, and discharge it only through the treatment plant in DHA Phase-VIII.

The commission directed the DHA to ensure that not a single drop of untreated sewage is drained into the sea by the restaurants located at Sea View. The judicial body said that if the restaurants fail to comply with the order, they shall be restrained from running their respective businesses immediately.