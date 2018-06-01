Rado wins design award

KARACHI: Swiss watch brand Rado has won second design award in 2018, proving its status as a forward thinking player in the design world, a statement said

“This time the brand has received the prestigious 2018 Australian Good Design Award for the True Phospho - a collaboration with Swiss design studio Big-Game,” it added.

Competing in the Product Design category, the True Phospho was evaluated on criteria including design, innovation and impact. “At Rado, we are absolutely delighted to have won the prestigious Australian Good Design Award for our collaboration with Big-Game,” Matthias Breschan said. “Our commitment to providing the very highest level of design we can is second to none and we are proud to be able to add another award to our collection.