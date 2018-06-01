ACCA awards Hyperstar

LAHORE: Majid Al Futtaim Retail the operator of Hyperstar in Pakistan was awarded the ‘approved employer’ status by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), a statement said on Thursday.

The award recognised their support in training and development of students to work towards the ACCA professional qualification. The retail operator offers a series of development programmes and regular training for all employees to ensure its adherence to the highest standards of talent development.

Majid Al Futtaim was awarded the ‘approved employer’ status for professional development and the ‘approved employer platinum’ status for trainee development, which demonstrate the company’s efforts to invest in their employees by providing specialist training.

Hyperstar Pakistan Country Manager Gyu Taeg Kim and Country Finance Manager Jawad Saleem were presented with the approved employer certificate by ACCA Pakistan head Sajjeed Aslam and Business Development Head Shahid Khan.

Kim said, “We strongly believe that our employees are at the heart of our business and we are committed to offer constant support to drive their professional development and ensure we retain our talent. Being awarded with the approved employer status in two categories by the ACCA reaffirms this commitment and reflects on our promise to create great moments for our employees every day.”