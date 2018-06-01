MoU signed to conduct CPEC’s studies

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to conduct researches on topics related to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative.

They will jointly conduct awareness seminars on savings and investments, financial literacy and company incorporation.

Shauzab Ali, commissioner Investor Education and International Relations SECP and Mustafa Hyder Sayed, executive director of PCI signed the agreement.

Ali, addressing the occasion, emphasised the importance of financial literacy and entrepreneurship in the vibrant business environment in Pakistan and offered PCI to work with SECP to develop an innovative approach to enhance investors’ awareness. He said the agreement is important in the context of China’s important and growing investment in the financial sector and capital markets of Pakistan.

Khalida Habib, executive director of SECP said joint initiatives can be carried out to engage professionals and youth in building an entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country.