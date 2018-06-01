Indian economy grows 7.7 percent in March quarter

DELHI: The Indian economy grew 7.7 percent during the period from January to March, topping the pace of the previous quarter for India to retain its position as the fastest growing major economy.

India surpassed China´s growth of 6.8 percent in the January to March quarter.

Growth for Asia´s third-largest economy, reported by the Ministry of Statistics, trumped forecasts in a Reuters poll for annual growth of 7.3 percent.

The ministry revised the October-December annual pace to 7.0 percent from the provisional 7.2 percent it reported earlier.

For the fiscal year that ended March 31, the ministry reported growth of 6.7 percent, down from 7.1 percent for a year earlier.

A faster pace of growth in manufacturing, at 9.1 percent compared with 6.1 percent a year ago, helped lift overall economic growth, alongside higher investments.

Thursday´s data is likely to be a welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to seek a second term next year.

To help businesses tide over multiple taxation, his government launched a nation-wide goods and services tax but a botched implementation of the GST nearly scuttled India´s growth prospects in the near term.

"Seems like we have moved beyond the teething troubles related to GST implementation," said Tushar Arora, a senior economist at HDFC Bank.

"The pick-up in investment activity is also a good sign."

The faster pace of growth in the latest quarter might also strengthen expectations for a rate hike by the Indian central bank when it reviews monetary policy next week.

About 40 percent of economists polled by Reuters expected a rate hike next week, driven by a higher inflation figure of 4.58 percent in April, above the Reserve Bank of India´s target of 4 percent for the sixth month in a row.

Shilan Shah at Capital Economics said the acceleration was in large part due to a rise in household consumption growth, which tallies with other consumption indicators such as vehicle sales strengthening last quarter. "Looking ahead, growth should remain strong. The recent manufacturing PMIs have been upbeat,” he added. “Government consumption growth is also likely to strengthen further this year as the 2019 general election comes onto the horizon.”

Economist Teresa John said broadly the recovery remains on track and should sustain for at least the next four to six quarters.

“For FY19, we are expecting a growth of 7.5 percent. As a crude importer, higher oil prices are negative, but we don´t expect a significant downturn in the economy,” John said. “We have cut our FY19 GDP forecast by 20 basis points taking into account rising oil prices and potential global trade wars.”

She said in terms of RBI´s outlook, “we expect a rate hike soon”. “There´s a 50 percent chance of a rate hike happening in June.”

Economist said a $10/bl increase in crude prices can impact growth by 20-30 bps. The impact works through two channels - decline in demand owing to rise in prices and higher cost of borrowing as interest rates increase with upside risks to inflation.

Apart from high oil prices, another factor that could potentially add downside risk this year is a possible moderation in global trade growth amid continuing tensions.