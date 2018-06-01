Copper down

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Beijing : Shanghai copper edged down 0.1 percent to 51,260 yuan a tonne, after a 0.4 percent dip on Wednesday on U.S.-China trade jitters.
London Metal Exchange copper nudged up 0.1 percent to $6,844.50.
Nickel and zinc prices rose sharply on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) on Thursday, with nickel striking a fresh three-year high, after the manufacturing sector in China, the world´s top metals consumer, grew at its fastest pace in eight months.
China´s official Purchasing Managers´ Index (PMI) rose to 51.9 in May, from 51.4 in April, and remained well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction for the 22nd straight month.
The most-traded July nickel contract on the ShFE rose 1.8 percent to 114,090 yuan ($17,807.92) a tonne by the mid-session interval, having earlier touched 14,440 yuan, its highest level since May 2015.
