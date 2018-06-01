Fri June 01, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2018

Cotton stable

Karachi : Not a single trade deal was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Thursday, while spot rates remained firm.

The spot rates stood firm at Rs7,400/maund (37.324kg) and Rs7,931/40kg.

Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs7,545/maund and Rs8,086/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said cotton season has ended in the country, so buyers remained on the sidelines from the lots that were not quality deals.

“Most of the buyers are looking towards the new crop, whose few deals were also recorded a few days ago in the market,” he added. The analyst said ginners have very little stocks of around 125,000 bales, mostly of low quality.

