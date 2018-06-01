Oil eases

Singapore : Oil prices eased slightly on Thursday following a rally in the previous session, as investors eyed a surprise increase in U.S. crude oil inventories and looked to a possible rise in output when OPEC and other producers meet in June.

Oil prices rebounded on Wednesday as Russia´s central bank expressed caution on plans to boost oil supply, while some analysts see positive market fundamentals despite the possibility of rising supplies.

"Though crude oil has receded significantly in the charts, market fundamentals remain supportive as robust global demand and declining stockpiles bolster prices upwards," Benjamin Lu, commodities analyst at Singapore-based broker Phillip Futures, said in a note.

Brent crude was down 38 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $77.12 per barrel at 0643 GMT, after settling the last session up 2.8 percent.