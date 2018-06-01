Gold climbs

Bengaluru : Gold prices rose on Thursday, as the dollar eased from 6-1/2-month highs hit earlier this week, with prices further supported by concerns over U.S.-China trade.

Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,305.87 per ounce by 0652 GMT, but was down 0.7 percent for the month, in what could be its second straight monthly decline.

U.S. gold futures for June delivery were 0.3 percent higher at $1,305.80 per ounce.

"Gold is largely being influenced by how the dollar is moving and the dollar move overnight is a clear representation of why gold prices have risen this morning," said OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, fell 0.3 percent to 93.873. It touched its highest since early November at 95.025 on Tuesday. A weaker dollar makes bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.