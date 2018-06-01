Fri June 01, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2018

Rupee strengthens

The rupee inched up against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday due to less dollar buying from importers, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed little higher at 115.60 to the dollar as compared to 115.61 in the previous trade.

The rupee traded at 115.61/115.63 during the session. The local unit came under pressure again in the kerb dealings on the back of higher foreign currency demand. The rupee closed at 118.30/119.30/dollar as compared to 118.50 and 118.80 on Wednesday.

