Despite bumps in the road, auto sector goes a long way in PML-N term

LAHORE: Pakistan’s automobile industry was one of the star performers during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) posting double-digit growth in the last five years.

Like always, the policies did have some drawbacks, but were compensated by low inflation, low interest rates, and consistent growth.

The passenger car sector remained the monopoly of Toyota, Honda and Suzuki.

All the brands enjoy dedicated consumer segments with Suzuki catering to the requirements of low-end consumers. Its flagship 800 CC model using 25-year-old technology has just been discontinued.

Toyota strived on its popular Corolla model that despite being thrice as much pricier in its category is the largest selling car in the country.

Honda City and Civic are the most sought-after models among the affluent youth. These brands are now preparing to face the challenge of new entrants that have been facilitated by the government in the 2016-21 long-term auto industry development programs (AIDP). The competition was delayed as the government took more than three years to announce the new AIDP after the earlier long-term plan expired in 2012.

It is worth noting that the auto sector shifted into a higher gear of growth in 2014-15, a year after the PML-N government assumed office. The passenger car production increased from 120,332 units in 2012-13 to 186,936 units in 2016-17 and in the first ten months of this fiscal, the industry produced 185,392 units according to the statistics released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association.

Chances are car production during 2017-18 would increase two-fold compared to 2012-13. It was in this year when the planners announced they would ensure that new entrants are attracted by the next AIDP.

Until 2013, only Suzuki had localised around 70 percent of the auto components for its obsolete Mehran brand. The localisation provided the carmaker a huge price advantage. It also shielded it from competition as no newcomer could compete with Mehran in price that though using inferior technology was acceptable to local consumers even at the inflated price, because there was no competition.

Toyota soon realised that in order to keep competitors at bay they would have to rapidly increase localisation of components. This move brought the cost down much lower than that of its rival Honda. It is now producing Corolla with 66-68 percent localised parts.

Honda, though, was late in localising car components, hit the gas hard and before long its local content in its City model was higher than Toyota.

All the three established brands are now well-prepared to meet the challenge of new entrants that are likely to start rolling out their cars by the end of next year. Two major Pakistani business groups have collaborated with Hyundai and Kia to produce cars in the country. A Chinese brand under the name of FAW has already started making inroads in the local market. Nissan under the umbrella of Gandhara Motors has announced to reintroduce Nissan passenger car model in Pakistan. Renault, the French car manufacturer, has also committed investment in Pakistan.

The emerging scenario would not only increase the competition but also provide the consumers with a competitive range of vehicles to choose from. All new entrants have made it clear that they want to produce both low-cost and medium range passenger cars. All of them after a brief honeymoon period of concessions like low import duties would have to catch up with the deletion level (localization rate) of existing producers. Even otherwise these newcomers would not be able to compete with established players without localisation of components.

The buoyancy in auto sector was not limited to passenger car segment. It was rather across the board. In 2012-13, the country produced 1,475 Jeeps and light commercial vehicles that went up to 3,530 units in 2016-17 and this year it has already produced 7,497 units in first ten months. This is five times the production level of 2012-13. In the pick-up segment the production in 2012-13 stood at 14,517 units and went up to 24,265 units in 2016-17, while in 2017-18 the pick-up production has already crossed 25,000 units.

Farm tractors’ market is again monopolised by two brands Massey Ferguson and Fiat produced by Millat tractors and AlGhazi Tractors respectively.

There are a couple of other manufacturers but they produce very few units. In 2012-13 the industry produced 50,859 units in the first 10 months of this fiscal the industry has already produced more than 60,000. Until 2013 the tractors produced in Pakistan were of low quality but they have improved in last five years to produce medium quality tractors. The localisation in the tractors ranges from 94-70 percent. The lighter tractors have more localisation than the heavier ones.

The two-wheel and three-wheel segment has grown both in technology as well as quantity. But Pakistan’s market is still dominated by 70CC variants. During past five years almost 50 motorcycle assemblers have folded up, while the survivors have increased their production capacity. The country was producing 2.3 million motorcycles in 2012-13. The figure went up to 2.8 million last year. Honda is the market leader with a production of one million units. The motorcycle prices have remained stable because of the economies of scale achieved by the largest producer.

The auto assembling industry of Pakistan is supported by the auto component producers. They are handicapped by limited capacities. The parts they produce are checked, tested, and certified by the foreign principals of the brands being in Pakistan. Their capacity to produce the parts is much higher than the local manufacturers demand but is very low compared with the demand of large producers of the same brands.

During the PML-N tenure, when Thailand was heavily flooded, Toyota and Honda looked towards Pakistani producers of some components but were disappointed to note that their one month’s production was not enough to fulfill their one day production needs. Still Pakistani auto vendors exported auto parts worth around $200 million last year.

Auto sector has come a long way in last five years. Still its share in global auto market is negligible. In 2017, major car producing countries produced 85.05 million cars. This number is minus the cars produced in Pakistan, Philippines and few other small producers. China is the market leader with the sales of 25.8 million cars. The three Japanese brands manufactured in Pakistan are amongst the global top ten producers of passenger cars. Hyundai and Kia, whose cars are set to hit roads next year, are also amongst top ten, while another new player Renault is the 11th largest car producer in the world.