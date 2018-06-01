Forex reserves fall to $16.406 billion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped to $16.406 billion during the week ended May 25 from $16.652 billion a week earlier, the central bank said on Thursday.
The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased $286 million to $10.034 billion due to external debt and other official payments.
The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6.373 billion as compared to $6.332 billion, in the previous week.
