Fri June 01, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 1, 2018

Forex reserves fall to $16.406 billion


KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped to $16.406 billion during the week ended May 25 from $16.652 billion a week earlier, the central bank said on Thursday.

The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased $286 million to $10.034 billion due to external debt and other official payments.

The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6.373 billion as compared to $6.332 billion, in the previous week.

Comments

