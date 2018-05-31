Pakistan, India in same group of 2 tournaments

KARACHI: Pakistan and India were on Wednesday clubbed in the same groups in both the Asian Football Confederation Under-19 Women’s Championship 2019 Qualifiers and AFC Under-16 Women’s Championship 2019 Qualifiers as the continental body unveiled draws for both the events at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

In the 27-team AFC Under-19 Women’s Championship 2019 qualifiers Pakistan and India will be joined in Group B by hosts Thailand, Nepal and Singapore. Japan, DPR Korea and China, who were the top three teams in the 2017 edition, received direct qualification to the 2019 Finals, the AFC said.

The qualifying campaign will consist of two rounds. In round one, the group winners from each group and two best second-placed teams will progress to round two, where the top four teams will then advance to the finals.

Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Tajikistan and Thailand have expressed interest to host the qualifiers, the continental body said.Australia, who missed out on third place in 2017 after a 3-0 loss to China, will face Hong Kong, Afghanistan, Lebanon and newcomers Mongolia in Group A.

Kyrgyzstan, who will host Group C, have Uzbekistan, United Arab Emirates, Guam and Maldives for company. In Group D, Tajikistan will play hosts to two-time champions Korea Republic, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei, runners-up of the inaugural edition in 2002.

Malaysia return to the AFC Under-19 Women’s Championship after 2006. They are grouped alongside Vietnam, Jordan and Northern Mariana Islands in Group E. Group F hosts Myanmar will be up against Iran, Palestine and debutants Laos.

In the first round, groups with five teams will play from October 20-28 while groups with four teams will play from October 24- 28. The second round will be held from April 22-30.

The hosts and dates for the finals will be announced in due course. Meanwhile, Pakistan were bracketed in Group B with India, hosts Mongolia, Laos and Hong Kong in the AFC Under-16 Women’s Championship Qualifiers.

DPR Korea, Korea Republic and Japan, the top three finishers in the 2017 edition, received direct qualification to the Finals.Thirty teams from across Asia will vie for eight spots in round two, where the teams will be divided into two groups of four. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Finals.

Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Tajikistan will play hosts to Round 1. Each group will play a one-round league in a centralised venue.

Following are the groups:

Group A: Hosts Sri Lanka, China, Uzbekistan, Jordan, Guam.

Group B: Hosts Mongolia, Laos, India, Hong Kong, Pakistan.

Group C: Thailand, hosts Tajikistan, Iran, Northern Mariana Islands, Singapore.

Group D: Australia, Chinese Taipei, hosts Kyrgyzstan, Palestine, Indonesia.

Group E: Hosts Nepal, Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia, Syria.

Group F: Hosts Bangladesh, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Lebanon.

Round 1 will be played from September 15-23 while Round 2 will be held from February 23-March 3.

The dates and hosts for the Finals will be announced in due course, the AFC said.