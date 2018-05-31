France bans ‘big screen’ zones for WC

PARIS: The threat of terrorist attacks in France has put paid to fans’ hopes of watching the World Cup on big screens in public spaces, France’s ministry for the interior announced Tuesday.

“I remind all publicly-elected officials of the fact that ‘big screen’ zones are completely forbidden in public spaces,” said a statement from the ministry.France has been subject to several terrorist attacks in recent years, leading to an increased security presence all round.

“In the current climate of terrorist threats, the security procedures used at the last European Championship must be deployed again, with the same degree of efficiency.”But “these transmissions, organised under their responsibility, can only be held in closed or strictly controlled areas (stadiums, sports venues, conference centres halls etc.)”These areas would also require a “heavy security presence” and be at the “cost of the organiser”. The 2018 World Cup in Russia will be held June 14-July 15.