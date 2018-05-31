Thu May 31, 2018
Sports

C
cricinfo
May 31, 2018

Abul Hasan replaces Mustafizur in BD squad

DHAKA: Bangladesh have called up Abul Hasan as Mustafizur Rahman’s replacement in their squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Dehradun.

He is scheduled to arrive in India on June 1, the day Bangladesh play their only warm-up game on the tour.Abul last played for Bangladesh in an ODI in January during the tri-series that also involved Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. He has struggled for wickets since his international debut in 2012, taking only five in 14 matches across formats, at an overall average of 144.60.

Mustafizur was ruled out on the eve of Bangladesh’s departure for Dehradun, with a toe injury sustained during the last game of Mumbai Indians’ IPL season. Bangladesh play their first match of the series on June 3.

