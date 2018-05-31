Morgan to lead England despite broken finger

LONDON: England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has been included in the One-Day International (ODI) squad to face Australia and Scotland despite suffering a finger injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board said Wednesday.

Morgan fractured the ring finger on his right hand while fielding against Somerset in a Royal London One-Day Cup match and will not play for the World XI in Thursday’s charity Twenty20 game against West Indies at Lord’s.But the 31-year-old is expected to regain full fitness ahead of England’s one-off encounter with Scotland on June 10 before they face Australia three days later.

England have rested wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler for the match in Edinburgh, with Sam Billings drafted in as replacement in the 13-man squad.Buttler and pace bowler Tom Curran will return to a 14-man squad for the five-match series against Australia starting on June 13, while Billings drops out.

Limited-overs specialist Alex Hales and Adil Rashid have been selected in the two squads alongside all-rounder Moeen Ali, who was dropped from England’s test side during the tour to New Zealand in March.

England, who are No 1 in the ODI world rankings, beat hosts Australia 4-1 in a five-match series in January.Squad v Scotland: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Squad v Australia: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.