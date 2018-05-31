NA speaker inaugurates Parliament TV channel

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq inaugurated the trial transmission of the parliament channel of the state-owned television by pressing a button on Wednesday.

“We opened the doors of parliament to everybody over the last five years in order to create awareness amongst the people about the functions of Parliament,” he said while speaking on a ceremony to inaugurate the TV channel on Wednesday.

The NA speaker said we also invited the students from schools, colleges and universities to witness the proceedings of parliament.

He said the idea behind the launch of the parliament channel is also to create awareness amongst people and generate public opinion that will help improve performance of the elected representatives.

He said, through this channel, will be able to see whether or not their elected representatives are highlighting their issues.

The speaker appreciated the information minister and Information Secretary Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera for their efforts behind the launch of the parliamentary channel.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, in her remarks, said that the new channel will not only broadcast parliament’s proceedings, but also those of the standing committees’.

She said the content to be generated under the guidance of Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services will also be broadcast on the channel.

The information secretary described the launch of the parliamentary channel as a step towards further strengthening democratic traditions in the country.