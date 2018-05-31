Thu May 31, 2018
National

AY
Asim Yasin
May 31, 2018

NA, PAs complete their five-year tenure today

ISLAMABAD: The elected federal government and provincial governments of Punjab and Balochistan will complete their five years tenure today (Thursday) and will be dissolved on midnight of Thursday and Friday (May 31 at 12 am) to pave the way for caretaker governments to take charge of the government to hold free, fair and transparent elections in the country on July 25.

The notification of the dissolution of the National Assembly will be issued tonight, Thursday and Friday (May 31) at 12 am and same with the Provincial Assemblies of Punjab and Balochistan.

The Provincial Assemblies of Sindh and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa have already completed their constitutional tenure on May 28. The National Assembly is holding its last sitting today (Thursday) to complete its five year term.

