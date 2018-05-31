Outgoing NA passed maximum laws, got landmark achievements

ISLAMABAD: The 14th National Assembly of Pakistan came into being after the general elections of 2013 and to be completed its tenure on 31st May, 2018 and during the last five years of its tenure the National Assembly had passed highest number of Laws and accomplished landmark achievements.

The National Assembly had passed 137 Laws out of which some had very significant importance such as Compulsory Teaching of the Holy Quran Act, Election Act, Right to Access to Information Act, The Public Interest Disclosure Act, The Witness Protection and Security & Benefit Act and Hindu Marriage Act.

The National Assembly also passed five Constitutional Acts and major of them was merger of the Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhaw province. Two of them were regarding Counter Terrorism Efforts and two for improving the Electoral System of Pakistan.

It is the first time in the history of National Assembly that seven bills were passed in the Joint Sitting out of which four were Private Member Bills.

As many as 16 Private Members Bills became laws during the tenure of incumbent Assembly.

Despite the political instability during Dharna in 2014, PTI MNAs and later MQM members of the National Assembly tendered their resignations but no member of the National Assembly was deprived of his or her seats through resignations.

All the issues of national importance came under discussion in the House and Opposition was provided full opportunities to give its view point on these issues.

The National Assembly has also distinction to pass six budgets during its tenure.

The Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Parliamentary Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have been constituted.

The performance of the Standing Committees remained tremendous and out of 34 Standing Committees the 10 were headed by the Opposition leaders.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) headed by the Opposition Leader has been strengthened.

To enhance the working and performance of the National Assembly various initiatives, including formation of Strategic Plan, Establishment of Legislative Council, introduction of Parliamentary Studies Programme in top universities of the country and conducting job training of Secretariat staff have been taken during the tenure of the present National Assembly.

The Pakistan Parliament was the first in the world to have its fully functional Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Secretariat. It is first ever in the world to Go Green by shifting completely on the Solar Energy and the first ever energy audit of Parliament House was conducted during this tenure which enabled us to explore alternative sources of energy.