Safdar says cases against him initiated to intimidate Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: To chastise, to intimidate and to put his father-in-law under pressure, his opponents had been forming different politically motivated cases against him since 1990 when he was an under training DMG officer at Civil Service Academy, Lahore, said Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar while recording his statement in Avenfield Apartment’s corruption reference.

He said that as a son-in-law, it is his duty to stand firm with the ideology of his father-in-law that also inspires him as political worker, and for the same ideology he spent 7 years in exile, Safdar said. “I have paid a price being relative of Nawaz Sharif that is in the form of different fake cases, spending days in jail, exile and the most recent, this corruption reference,” he said.

Safdar completed his statement before Accountability Court (AC) responding to 127 questions of which many of those were not related to him and he also not replied those questions. At the beginning, when proceeding started, AC judge Muhammad Bashir said that yesterday when he switched on his television set, someone was saying on the TV screen why court did not inquire such and such questions from the accused persons. Later Safdar started answering questions from question number 83 as last day he had replied 82 questions.

The most important question ‘that why corruption cases were formed against you’ that was replied by Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in an ‘epic’ way while Safdar also kept up with the same tradition and tried to submit whatever is being initiated against him is nothing but political vendetta or vengeance or exploitation.

It is to mention here that Safdar had signed the trust deeds pertaining to Nielsen & Nescoll as witness that are the ownership document for Avenfield properties. Today while responding to the question about the trust deed, Safdar said that his co-accused (Maryam) did not submit those trust deeds before the joint investigation team in his presence.

However, these trust deeds as produced on record were duly notarised and he categorically stated that the trust deeds were genuine. To a question about Maryam Nawaz’ sources of income to buy these properties, Safdar said that she never remained owner of the Avenfield properties and therefore there is no question regarding sources of their acquisition. Safdar denied any connection with the establishment of Gulf Steel Mills in Dubai, its purported sale and 12 million AED investment of Sharif family with the Qatari royals. Similarly, he also denied having any knowledge regarding Capital FZE, employment contract of Nawaz Sharif and the Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority (Jafza) letter. For himself, he also denied any connection whatsoever with the Avenfield properties. Safdar said that Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz his brothers-in-law but he is not responsible for any of their omission and commission.

Responding to the question why corruption reference was formed against him, Safdar explained how he started his career from military as a commissioned officer.