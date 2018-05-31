Ali Siddiqui takes charge as envoy to US

WASHINGTON: Pakistan's new ambassador to the United States, Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, has taken charge of his post on Wednesday amid relations between the two countries sliding down and tensions mounting.

Mr Siddiqui replaced career diplomat Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry just a couple of days before the current PML-N government completes its term. Siddiqui was nominated by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in early March.

The State Department took almost two months, a routine otherwise, to send out agrement for the new ambassador pacing the way for his appointment. After this, Aizaz Chaudhry announced that he would leave the ambassadorial duties on May 29.

He had said that instead of the mandatory six weeks to relinquish the charge, he would leave early. "I served my country with honour and dignity and I am ready to leave now," he told the media earlier this month.

The ambassador-designate has to present his credentials to President Donald Trump in coming weeks and, to be fully operational to perform his duties. He has daunting challenges to surmount as well, especially because the relations between the United States and Pakistan had been almost confrontational lately.

On May 11, the Trump administration imposed travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats stationed here at its embassy. Under these rules, Pakistani diplomats are confined to a radius of 25 miles and have to seek permission at least five days ahead if they have to go beyond the imposed limitations. Pakistan, in return, also imposed similar restrictions.

The Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, told US lawmakers last week that, "our State Department officials are being treated badly as well.

Folks working in the embassies and in the consulates and in other places are not being treated well by the Pakistani government either."

While, the Secretary called it a "real problem," the State Department explained to The News what had transpired. "It is the responsibility of all host governments to create the conditions necessary to permit the personnel of foreign embassies to carry out their duties. At this time, the harassment faced by American and local US Embassy and Consulate personnel in Pakistan restricts their ability to carry out their mission," a State Department spokesperson said.

The department also said that it has also documented numerous cases in which ordinary Pakistani citizens participating in US educational, cultural, and development programmes have faced harassment by Pakistani government officials.

The department acknowledged movement restrictions on Pakistani diplomats adding that "the controls are intended to encourage Pakistan to stop harassment of US Mission personnel and interference with our public activities, which have risen dramatically in recent months."

Another sour issue has been the detention and release of Dr Shakil Afridi. In his testimony before the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, Secretary Pompeo said that he worked diligently on the issue of Dr Shakil Afridi in his previous role as the CIA director, but he was unsuccessful in that regard. "Please be aware that it’s at my heart and I know it’s important and we can do that. We can achieve that outcome," he said last week.

The Trump administration also intends to further cut down financial assistance to Pakistan. President Trump earlier this year halted aid to Pakistan alleging that the country provides sanctuaries to terrorist outfits, and also demanded that it take action against the Haqqani network and Taliban. Secretary Pompeo was on record saying, "with respect to Pakistan, we released far fewer funds in 2018 than in the year prior.

The remainder of the funds available are under review. My guess is that that number will be smaller still."