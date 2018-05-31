Polls can’t be delayed even for single day: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the elections could not be delayed for even a single day.

While talking to media on elections on Wednesday he cautioned, “They are bound to be held within sixty days and cannot be postponed for 61st day. If such attempt is made then the matter would be liable for invoking action under Article 6 of the Constitution.”

Prime Minister Abbasi has claimed to have addressed shortage of gas in the country as Pakistan is being dubbed as a “success story” in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sector with lowest price of imported gas. Briefing the media Wednesday about the government’s performance in oil and gas sector at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) he reminded that the additional imported gas will also be provided to domestic consumers.

“At least two million new gas connections were allotted in our tenure,” he said. He was flanked by Federal Minister Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Miftah Ismail and Secretary Petroleum Raja Sikandar Sultan. The prime minister said that power generation from gas helped save billions through production of cheap electricity. “116 oil and gas discoveries were made during the last five years – which added 35, 000 barrel of oil and nine million cubic feet of gas to the system. Out of the 445 wells drilled, 225 were exploratory wells.”

He told the media that we have also made arrangements for the North-South Pipeline with cooperation of Russia and China while the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Pipeline (TAPI) project will start delivering by 2020,” he said. “Pakistan has signed a gas import deal with Qatar on lowest rates in the world.” He said, “The government had introduced environment and vehicle friendly diesel and petrol in reduced prices despite opposition by vested interests.”

Prime Minister Abbasi said that the furnace oil is not used anywhere in the world due to its adverse implications. “There has been no import of furnace oil for eight months.