Punjab caretaker CM: No talks on agreed issues, says Sana

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, terming the withdrawal of Nasir Khosa’s name an absurd act, said the Constitution did not allow further dialogue on the already agreed issue.

Commenting on the sudden withdrawal of the mutually agreed nomination, he said Nasir Khosa was a thorough gentleman and an honest individual and such an attitude towards him was disrespectful.

He said there was no provision in the Constitution which allowed withdrawing a mutually agreed candidate that had been finalised for the caretaker chief minister.

Rana Sana said such attitude exposed the PTI leadership for lacking the capacity to take important decisions and raised question regarding their ability to be trusted with running the country which, he said, was the major reason the people were not willing to vote them into power.

Similarly, PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira told media persons that the PTI had once again taken a U-turn.

The PTI was dreaming about running the Federation in future but the entire nation could see its attitude over the issue of caretaker governments, he added.

He said the PTI was showing a non-serious behaviour and those claiming to attain a new Pakistan couldn’t take an ordinary decision on the caretaker setup.

To a question, he said the PPP would field old and young candidates from different constituencies, adding that his party had a history of making comebacks and those who were saying that it had no candidates to contest could see the current situation.